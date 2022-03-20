BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 11,823 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $71.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,600,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754,152. The stock has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $71.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

