BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,113,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,483. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.11.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

