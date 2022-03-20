BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,451,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.31. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.