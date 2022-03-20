BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,958 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

MMM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,305. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.29 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.