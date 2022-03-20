BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.
Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.