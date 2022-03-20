BMO Capital Markets Increases Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to C$7.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,826 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

