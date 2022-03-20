Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. 1,989,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,579. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

