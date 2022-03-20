Brad Gerstner Purchases 61,700 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $3,143,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

