Brad Gerstner Purchases 61,700 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,507,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $3,143,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.
Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
