Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($109.89) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.