Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $8,113,875.27 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 29.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.