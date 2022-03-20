Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the highest is $5.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 207,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,347. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

