Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the highest is $5.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CRXT remained flat at $$0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. 207,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,347. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13.
Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
