Brokerages Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $791.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

