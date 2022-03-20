Brokerages Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $748.29 Million

Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will report $748.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.10 million and the lowest is $744.80 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $693.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $112,508,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,639,000 after buying an additional 571,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,222,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 773,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $135.56 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

