Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.10 and the lowest is $5.80. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $427.95 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $307.31 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.