Brokerages Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.05. Artivion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artivion.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.
Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,444. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Artivion (Get Rating)
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artivion (AORT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.