Brokerages Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.05. Artivion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

AORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,444. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.