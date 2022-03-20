Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.79). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($2.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,698,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,416,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 743.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 157,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

