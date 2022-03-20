Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Inseego posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 1,138,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

In other Inseego news, Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 92.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inseego by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

