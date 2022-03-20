Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.42 Million

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report $112.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.73 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $109.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $502.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.11 million to $510.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $547.33 million, with estimates ranging from $526.52 million to $559.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 741,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50.

