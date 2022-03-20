Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 272,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

