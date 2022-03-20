Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will post $2.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Yum China posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.45 on Friday. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

