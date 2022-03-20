Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $220.00

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
