Brokerages Set AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price at $220.00

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ) (Get Rating)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.