Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $80.23

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.23.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. American Trust acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $115,332,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 123,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. 1,388,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,083. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.