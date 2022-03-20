Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Target Price at $239.83

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

DG stock traded up $7.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,493. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.64.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

