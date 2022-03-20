Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT at $17.93

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,813 shares of company stock worth $5,866,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

