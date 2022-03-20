Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $216.00

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.86.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.69. 1,076,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.96.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
