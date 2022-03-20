Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $216.00

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.69. 1,076,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

