Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT at $65.67

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 684,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,993. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.83. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 803.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

