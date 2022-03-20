Brokerages Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT at $6.20

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ROOT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,662,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Root has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.27.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Root by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

