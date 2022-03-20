Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $694.07

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.07.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NOW opened at $579.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.84.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
About ServiceNow (Get Rating)
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
