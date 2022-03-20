Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $694.07

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 27.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $579.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

