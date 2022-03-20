Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Target Price at $106.14

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, boosted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,166 shares of company stock worth $1,338,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

