Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $54.22

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 6,210,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,755. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,216,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.