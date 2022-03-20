Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $891.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the lowest is $870.90 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,147. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.28. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

