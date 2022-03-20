Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $8,149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 232.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,083 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,200,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

