Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.11.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $104.91. 2,251,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.
In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Bunge (Get Rating)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
