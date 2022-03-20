Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $104.91. 2,251,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after buying an additional 72,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.