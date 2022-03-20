Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

