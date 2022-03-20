BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) PT Raised to $65.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 135,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

