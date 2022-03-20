ByteNext Reaches Market Capitalization of $609,710.80 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $609,710.80 and approximately $3,501.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,833.09 or 0.06883675 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,145.54 or 0.99973159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00040644 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

