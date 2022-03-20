CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.20.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $295.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. CACI International has a 12-month low of $235.34 and a 12-month high of $309.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.