Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 688,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.17.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

