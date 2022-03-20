Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,895 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 2.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

