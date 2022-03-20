Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

