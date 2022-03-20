Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$30.50

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.75 to C$30.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:HLTRF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
About HLS Therapeutics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HLS Therapeutics (HLTRF)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.