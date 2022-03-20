Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

NKTR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 110,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

