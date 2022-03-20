Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CU traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

