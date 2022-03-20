Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Visa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $853,977,000 after purchasing an additional 391,882 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $219.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

