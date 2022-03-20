Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE MET opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.28. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

