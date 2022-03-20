Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

