Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.00 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.83.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

