Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 485 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in HEICO by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of HEICO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.07. 387,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,476. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $118.52 and a 12 month high of $153.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

