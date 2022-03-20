Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.59. 1,165,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,365. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $772.76 and a 200-day moving average of $860.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

