Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,207,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

