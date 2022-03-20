Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILL traded up $15.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $252.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total transaction of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock valued at $20,401,473 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

